CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s third Amazon fulfillment center in Canton is set to to open on Saturday, July 18.

The Clarion-Ledger reported the 700,000 square foot site will operate as a holding and sorting facility for products sold on Amazon. Human employees will work with robots to fill orders and deliver packages.

The newspaper reported the company will need to fill over 1,000 full-time jobs. However, Madison County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Joey Deason said the number of jobs could grow to 1,800 during the holiday season.

Deason said he expects to job postings to be advertised over the next 30 days.