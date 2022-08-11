MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s economic footprint just increased as the world’s largest e-commerce corporation recently opened a new facility.

Amazon is no stranger to Mississippi with locations already in the state. What’s new, however, is a robotics facility located in Madison County.

The center officially opened its doors at the end of July. The 700,000-square-foot facility, called “JAN 1,” is expected to bring in more than 1,000 full-time jobs to the area.

The function of the building is unique. Amazon leaders said they will operate as a holding and sorting facility for many of the products the company sells and ships.

Leaders said jobs aren’t being eliminated with technology. Instead, human workers will work alongside robots to fill orders and deliver packages faster.

Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) and other elected officials called the new center a win for Mississippians.

“We are seeking significant jobs created in our state. In the old days, we used to have a lot of people out looking for jobs. Today, we have a lot of jobs out looking for people. The reason for that is we proved over the last several years that Mississippi is open for business. I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish. I am looking forward to seeing even more of these groundbreaking opportunities,” said Reeves.

This new location marks Amazon’s fourth facility in the state. The others are located in Horn Lake, Olive Branch and Marshall County.