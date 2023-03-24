JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Amazon warehouse is set to open in Jackson in May.

Divina Mims with Amazon said, “In advance of opening a new facilities, we evaluate our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees, customers, partners, and drivers. We found all of these key components in Jackson and are thrilled to become new neighbor.”

The new site will be a “last mile” facility, which means it will be the final stop for packages before drivers deliver them.

It will be named “WSM1” and will be 146,683 square feet. Amazon’s JAN1 Fulfillment Center is about 700,000 square feet.

Mims said there will be a small number of full-time employees and about 100 part-time employees at the location.

She said the new facility is expected to open in May.