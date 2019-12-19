American Cancer Society Names Mississippi Executive Director

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The American Cancer Society South Region announces Jennifer Bennet as the new Executive Director of the Mississippi and Arkansas areas.

“We are excited that Jennifer has decided to join the American Cancer Society here in Mississippi and Arkansas,” said Robert Morris, vice president of community development. “She is an experienced director of development with a demonstrated history of working in the non-profit management industry. She is talented and displays a deep commitment to the fight against cancer.”

Before joining the American Cancer Society, Bennett served as the director of development of the Mississippi Command for the Salvation Army. She was responsible for the fiscal stability, programmatic accountability, and enhancement of the department and its areas of operations. Before her time at the Salvation Army, she worked at March of Dimes where she held multiple positions such as Development Manager, Senior Development Manager and March for Babies Divisional trainer.

“I am very honored to be a part of such an amazing organization and team,” said Bennett. “The American Cancer Society is continuing to make progress against this disease and give hope around the world. My goal is to help bring our mission to the forefront of our communities and rally the supporters who will help us bring change to this disease we call cancer. This team is ready to put the American Cancer Society at the forefront of every business owner in Mississippi and Arkansas.”

With her new role as executive director, Bennett will be responsible for mobilizing Area Board members and staff to help the American Cancer Society prioritize and meet established market goals. Through her leadership, she will also drive the profit and loss management of revenue activities, ensuring ROI targets are achieved.