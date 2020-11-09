American Cancer Society to host Best Dressed Jackson event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Cancer Society will hosts its fifth annual Best Dressed Jackson event on Thursday, November 12, 2020. This time, there will be a new format due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The virtual event will be from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The goal of the organization is to raise $100,000 during the event.
Click here if you would like to donate.
LATEST STORIES:
- Plants that will show their true colors for November Masters
- Man wanted for robbing Dollar General on Robinson Road
- Bear and cub shot after standing on moored Russian submarine
- 2024 election odds are already out. Joe Biden is not the favorite
- Positive COVID-19 test sidelines FGL’s Tyler Hubbard at CMAs