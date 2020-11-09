American Cancer Society to host Best Dressed Jackson event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Cancer Society will hosts its fifth annual Best Dressed Jackson event on Thursday, November 12, 2020. This time, there will be a new format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual event will be from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The goal of the organization is to raise $100,000 during the event.

Click here if you would like to donate.

