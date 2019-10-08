American Heart Association hosts Breakfast in Red

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Ladies woke up bright and early for Breakfast in Red for the start of the 2020 Go Red Women Campaign. The American Heart Association hosted the event at the Old Capitol Inn on Tuesday.

The purpose of the event is to educate business leaders on the mission of the American Heart Association and how they can make an impact on their employees’ health by being involved with Go Red for Women.

12 News’ Shay O’Connor was able to attend the event. She will have more on this story at 12.