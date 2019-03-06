American Red Cross is helping people in Columbus still recovering from last month's tornadoes Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: American Red Cross of Mississippi [ + - ] Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - While people in Alabama are beginning the healing process from this weekend's deadly tornadoes, thousands right here in Mississippi are still recovering from last month's storms.

The American Red Cross of Mississippi is preparing for the worst as more rain is on the way.

While the Mississippi River flirts with flood stage threatening homes and lives, hundreds of families in Columbus are still feeling the affects of a deadly tornado that ripped through the city February 20th.

"We are now seeing other homes and other towns flood and so that's why we are still on the ground. We are still waiting to set up other shelters if we need to," American Red Cross Regional Philanthropy Officer, Denise Smith said.

The American Red Cross of Mississippi opened two more shelters in Humphreys and Issaquena Counties this week for people fleeing the flood waters.

"You see the storm happened on the 20th, they heard there's still a little bit of flooding, they're now hearing from the meteorologists, okay, we're looking at more storms, we're looking at more flooding, what they're not realizing is that it's hitting those same areas," Smith explained.

In the last two weeks the organization has provided more than 3,600 meals and nearly 300 cleanup kits. They also work to give people a place to lay their head at night and a shoulder to cry on.

With more rain in the forecast Smith is expecting to see that number grow and she urges anyone facing flooding to take advantage of their shelters.

"You don't want to wait until the storm is right up on you, because it's harder for rescue to come out and get you. If you know it's coming, if you know your home floods or has flooded in the past, please make sure you get out to those shelters, that's what they're there for," Smith said.

In the midst of severe weather season it's important to be prepared for the worst.

Smith says they need minetary donations more than anything else. If you're interested in helping those affected by the storms in Mississippi you can donate by heading to the American Red Cross of Mississippi website.