JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Amerigo will officially open the doors to its new location in Fondren this week.

The Italian restaurant will open its third location in the Jackson-metro area on Thursday, December 28. Amerigo is located in the historic Duling School near Saltine.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome the Jackson community to our newest location in Fondren Place,” said David Conn, partner at 4Top Hospitality. “It’s only fitting that we open during the holidays, as our guests truly feel like family. For more than 35 years, Mississippians have made Amerigo a longstanding favorite in this community. We are thrilled to provide a comfortable space to gather and dine together this season and for many years to come.”

The new restaurant, located at 622 Duling Avenue, features a dining room, bar area, private dining room and patio.