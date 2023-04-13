JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Italian restaurant chain plans to open a new location in the Jackson-metro area.

Amerigo Italian Restaurant will open a new restaurant in the Fondren neighborhood in Jackson. The manager at Amerigo in Ridgeland confirmed the new restaurant location to WJTV 12 News.

The new restaurant is expected to open in September 2023. Amerigo currently has restaurants open in Flowood and Ridgeland.

Amerigo offers both dine-in and curbside pickup and is known for their Italian food and wine.