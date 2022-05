AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to his son’s death in Amite County on Friday, May 28.

The Enterprise Journal reported Julius Henry II allegedly shot and killed his adult son, Julius IV, around 9:00 p.m. on South Greensburg Road. Investigators said Julius IV was shot once inside a home. They said his father claimed he shot in self-defense.

According to the newspaper, investigators charged his father with murder. The investigation is ongoing.