JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host Amnesty Days on Thursday, February 24 through Friday, February 25.

This will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 327 East Pascagoula Street in Jackson.

Amnesty Days are opportunities to pay fines and court costs with some past due penalties being waived. Officials said Amnesty Days will focus mainly on traffic cases.

Attendees are asked to bring their driver’s license or picture ID, social security card and a copy of the ticket.

Neighbors can contact 601-960-1932 or 601-960-1948 for more information.