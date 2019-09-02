AMR sends rescue units to Florida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Local organizations are heading out to help with any potential damage and recovery from Dorian.

AMR says they are sending crews out to help.

The media director Jim Pollard says, “AMR companies in Mississippi have sent seven personnel eastward to help with hurricane Dorian. they are from the Jackson area. a paramedic two EMTs and one of our ambulance mechanics from our sister company on the coast an EMT from there and from our sister company up north a paramedic and an EMT seven all together.”

AMR officials say they have planned it so emergency services back in Mississippi are not affected.