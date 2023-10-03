YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A $3.4 million Amtrak project has been completed at the Yazoo City station.

The Amtrak City of New Orleans travels daily between New Orleans and Chicago, with a stop at Yazoo City.

Amtrak and Yazoo City worked together to make the improvements, which included the construction of a new 300-foot-long concrete platform that meets the specifications of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Other upgrades included the installation of a shelter, new lighting, railings and upgrades to the parking lot.

“Making our stations accessible to all customers is a priority and we’re actively performing construction, renovation, repair and upgrade projects at stations across our national network,” said Amtrak Vice President Dr. David Handera, who spoke at the ribbon-cutting event today. “We want Yazoo City and all of our stations to be a welcoming and comfortable environment to all of our customers.”

Amtrak has served Yazoo City since 1995.