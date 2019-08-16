Amtrak train collides with truck: Breaking

Hinds County Sheriffs deputies are responding to reports of an Amtrack passenger train colliding with a truck at a crossing near Jack Johnson Road and old Highway 51 south of Terry.

According to Pete Luke, 161 passengers were on the train which was headed south to New Orleans when it collided with a truck hauling cars. None of the passengers were reported injured.

One crew member was taken to the hospital.

Old Highway 51 will be shut down south of Terry and motorists are asked to take an alternate route.

