An Interview with Walt Grayson
WJTV 12 Welcomes Walt Grayson
JACKSON, Miss. - Renowned Mississippi storyteller Walt Grayson has joined the team at Mississippi's first television station, WJTV-12.
Melanie Christopher first met Walt in 1982 when he would come over from the radio station next door for a cup of coffee.
She recently had a chance to sit down with Walt to reminisce about the past and talk about how excited WJTV is to have him on board.
Walt's first story will air Monday, October 29.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
The goal is to raise the money by 2020
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Jackson family involved in squad car...
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Lawyer offers reward for info about death of billionaire
- Park after dark: halloween activities at Jackson museums
- UK fracking firm Cuadrilla pauses drilling after tremor
- Brazil far-right candidate softens stances ahead of election