An Interview with Walt Grayson

JACKSON, Miss. - Renowned Mississippi storyteller Walt Grayson has joined the team at Mississippi's first television station, WJTV-12.

Melanie Christopher first met Walt in 1982 when he would come over from the radio station next door for a cup of coffee.

She recently had a chance to sit down with Walt to reminisce about the past and talk about how excited WJTV is to have him on board.

Walt's first story will air Monday, October 29.