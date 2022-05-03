JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Author and producer Angie Thomas surprised a high school senior with a full-ride scholarship to Belhaven University, which is her alma mater.

Dee Holden was surprised with the announcement during a Zoom meeting on Monday, April 25, 2022. Holden, who lives in Yantai, China, was selected as the winner of the Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship for her creative writing submissions.

“As I read Dee’s writing samples, I immediately fell in love with her craft. Her talent and skill blew me away, and I know that the creative writing program was created with a student like her in mind,” said Thomas.

The scholarship was created by Belhaven University to help aspiring writers and give them the financial support to make their dreams of authorship a reality.

Holden is the third student to win the scholarship, which covers tuition, room, and board at the university for four years.

“I was shocked when the news was delivered, especially when Angie appeared on screen. Being awarded for something that is in a way so deeply personal is really encouraging and gave me new light, guiding me toward the path of a writer,” said Holden.