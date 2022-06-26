JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ham Radio enthusiasts and operators met in Brandon to celebrate the annual Amateur Radio Field Day on Saturday, June 25.

Radio operators practiced emergency communication drills, equipment management and connected with people throughout the entire country during their day of celebration.

“Just a practice run for somethin bad that might happen. We come out here and set up just to see if we can do it and make sure everything is going to work. So far, it has worked today. I enjoy ham radio because I’ve talked to Russia, Australia, Japan and Brandon, Mississippi. You can talk to people around the world and you get to meet some many different people,” said James Martin with the Central Mississippi Radio Association.

The Amateur Radio Association has held its National Field Day every year since 1933. Members look forward to continuing the tradition throughout the weekend.