Annual Christmas Toy Drive: JFD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department is collecting toys to give away to kids for Christmas.

The fire department is asking for the public to bring new unwrapped toys to any one of their 21 fire stations within the City of Jackson, MS.

JFD firefighters will be at Walmart, located at 2711 Greenway Drive, Jackson, MS., between the hours of 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., on the following dates; December 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 2019.

The toys will be distributed to the families on December 20, 2019, at the Jackson Fire Department Training Academy, 1240 South Gallatin Street, starting at 9:00 am.