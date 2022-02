JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belhaven’s Dance Ministry Ensemble and members of DOXA will present three nights of worship through dance.

Concert dates and times include:

Thursday, February 10 at 7 p.m.

Friday, February 11 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 12 at 7 p.m.

General Admission is $10 and $5 for seniors and students. Complimentary admission for Belhaven faculty, staff, students, and immediate families. Email dancetickets@belhaven.edu to reserve seats.