JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual Dixie National Parade is set to return to Jackson on Saturday, February 11 with a special “Through the Decades” procession.

(Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce)

The annual event will feature an array of rodeo queens, marching groups, decorative floats, car and tractor clubs, riding groups, dignitaries, the famous Dixie National Wagon Train and more.

Beginning at the corner of Mississippi and Jefferson streets, the procession will travel down Mississippi Street, circle the State Capitol and finally take a left onto Amite Street before returning to the State Fairgrounds.

Paradegoers are encouraged to watch from the Capitol grounds near President, High and West streets for the best views. Parking will be available at the Capitol grounds and surrounding parking lots.

More information about the Dixie National Rodeo can be found on the rodeo website.