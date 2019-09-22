Annual Governor’s Ride raises over $60 thousand for veterans

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV)- Governor Phil Bryant hosted the Sixth Annual Governor’s Ride in an effort to give back to the Mississippi Wounded Warriors.

Saturday morning, Bryant led the way on his motorcycle along Hwy 550 US 49 in Richland while other law enforcement officers trailed until arriving at their final destination Jones Park Pavillion in Gulfport.

The motorcyclists stopped briefly in Hattiesburg then the ride continued on to the Gulf Coast.

Over 730 riders participated in this year’s event and a total of $60,000 was raised to help veterans.