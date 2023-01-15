JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 43rd annual gun show is back in town at the Trade Mart.

People were able to explore and shop for various types of guns and accessories. With more than just firearms and ammunition, the show also included vendors who sold novelties like handcrafted wood frames and jewelry.

For the gun show organizer, special antique collectors are one of the things he looks forward to every show.

“I think as much as anything else, it brings in variety. Typically, a gun show, when you think of that you think it’s nothing but guns and maybe ammunition. But it’s a little bit of everything. It’s almost like being in a supermarket. You never know what you’re going to see or find. You never would have thought you’d have found these things at a gun show,” said Bill Milstead.

The next gun show will be in the spring back at the Trade Mart.