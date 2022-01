CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the Junior Civic League of Clinton will host their annual “Hearts of Gold Gala.”

The gala will take place on February 11, 2022, at the Raymond Venue from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Guest will be able to enjoy the Mardi Gras theme event, with food, drinks, live music, a silent auction, and a $2,000 drawdown.

According to organizers, the event will benefit Clinton Parks and Recreation. Tickets can be purchased online.