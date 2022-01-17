Annual Mississippi Gem and Mineral Society show set for February

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Gem and Mineral Society will host its 63rd Annual Show on February 26 and 27.

The show will take place at the Mississippi Trade Mart on the Mississippi State Fairground. The hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27 and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 28.

According to organizers, admission is $7 for adults and $3 for students. Scouts and scout leaders in uniform have a $2 admission, and children five and younger get in for free.

Courtesy: Mississippi Gem and Mineral Society

Door prizes will be drawn hourly for adults and students. For more information, click here.