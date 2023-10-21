JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the Belhaven neighborhood, the 2nd Annual Oktoberfest took over Manship Street on Saturday, October 21.

“The support that we have from this community is just incredible. It’s just a testimony of people who want to see Jackson thrive,” said Chris Mixon, director of the Belhaven Hills Classic.

Beer drinkers got an opportunity to taste a variety of different beers. For those who didn’t have an appetite for beer, soup, pretzels, and corndogs were on the menu.

Throughout the day, Oktoberfest saw thousands of visitors, families and furry friends enjoying the fall festivities.