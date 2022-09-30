JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum’s annual Pumpkin Adventure will kick off on Wednesday, October 5.

Guests can expect a hayride around the grounds of Small Town, Mississippi, a complimentary snack of milk and cookies, a self-guided tour of the Heritage Center Gallery, children’s activities, corn pits, a straw maze and a small pumpkin to take home from the pumpkin patch.

The 2022 Pumpkin Adventure will be open on the following dates:

Wednesday, October 5

Thursday, October 6

Friday, October 7

Saturday, October 8

Wednesday, October 12

Thursday, October 13

Friday, October 14

Saturday, October 15

Wednesday, October 19

Thursday, October 20

Friday, October 21

Saturday, October 22

The annual event will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Saturdays will have extended hours from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Concessions will be available to purchase on Saturdays. Admission is $10 per person for ages two and older.