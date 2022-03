RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The 15th Annual Township Jazz Festival will be held Ridgeland on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The event will be held at 1111 Highland Colony Parkway from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The outdoor jazz festival will feature Grammy Award-Winning national artists, top talent from New Orleans, and some of the best local professionals. Food, beverage, wine, and beer vendors on site.