JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Harley Davidson Dealership of Jackson will host the 20th Annual Trail of Honor on May 21-22. The event will be held on the dealership grounds at I-55 South in Jackson.

Trail of Honor is open free to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Event goers will experience living history encampments of major wars and conflicts, battlefield re-enactments, war heroes of WWII, Korea and Vietnam, the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, flyovers of vintage aircraft and much more.

Free parking is available at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds and the Jackson Police Pistol Range. Air-conditioned shuttles will be running every 15 minutes. Handicapped and motorcycle parking will be available at the dealership.