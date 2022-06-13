JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Annual Farm Bureau Watermelon Classic, which benefits the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, will take place on Monday, July 4 at 7:30 a.m.

This annual event is one of the largest fundraisers for the museum each year and helps keep the doors open to visitors, so they can experience Mississippi’s rich sports heritage.

The Watermelon Classic will include a competitive 5K run, 5K walk and a one-mile fun run. The event will begin on Lakeland Drive in front of the Mississippi Agriculture Museum and finish in the parking lot in front of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

Cash prizes will be awarded to overall 5K run winners as well as medals for overall winners and age group winners for each event.

Those who wish to attend can register online. Registration will end on Sunday, July 3 at 5:00 p.m. There will be no race day registration.