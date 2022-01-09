Annual Yazoo County Livestock Show to be held on Jan. 22

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual Yazoo County Livestock Show will be held on Saturday, January 22 at 9:00 a.m.

The Yazoo Herald reported 30 exhibitors aged 8 to 18 will show 100 animals ranging from lambs, goats, cattle and swine. Exhibitors under 8-years-old will show animals during the Under Eight Showmanship divisions.

The show will be held at the 4-H show barn on Gordon Avenue, across from Manchester Academy. Admission is free and pork sandwiches, drinks and snacks will available for purchase.

The Yazoo County Livestock Show Association Banquet will be held on Friday, January 21 at 6:00 p.m. in the Benton Academy Gym, according to the newspaper. Admission is $25 and includes barbeque pull pork meals. The 2022 Yazoo County Livestock Show queen and princesses will also be crowned.

Call the Extension Office at (662)-746-2453 for more information.