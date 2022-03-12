NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An anonymous tip submitted to Natchez High School led to the arrest of two people.

Natchez police said the tip was in reference to a possible sexual assault. An investigation revealed the sexual assault happened off campus and not during school hours. After speaking with the victim, officers were able to identify suspects in the case.

Chuck Carter, 42, was charged with sexual battery. Investigators said the victim had also been abused by her mother. Placinta McNeil, 42, was charged with felony child abuse and felony child neglect.

Chuck Carter, (Courtesy: Natchez Police Department).

Placinta McNeil, (Courtesy: Natchez Police Department).

Carter was arrested by the Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Department and will be extradited. Investigators said this is an ongoing investigation and more charges may arise.