RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a temporary road closure for U.S. 80 in Brandon.

Beginning at 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, crews will close both directions of U.S. 80 under Interstate 20 at Exit 59. This is part of a bridge preservation project.

During the temporary closure, I-20 eastbound traffic will be unaffected, while I-20 westbound traffic will remain passable via the exit and entrance ramp at the East Brandon exit (Exit 59).

The closure is expected to last up to 10 days.

For the closure period, all U.S. 80 traffic should seek an alternate route at the closure location. Drivers traveling westbound on I-20 should anticipate moderate delays for the duration of the closure as traffic will be diverted onto the exit and entrance ramps.