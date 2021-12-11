Another pastor says newspapers are being illegally dumped

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Earlier in the week, WJTV 12 News covered a story on illegal dumping of Clarion Ledger newspapers. However, it’s not the only place the newspapers have been dumped.

In South Jackson, the newspapers ended up in the driveway of an abandoned home. In North Jackson, the papers were being dumped on the side of the roads. Neighbors said they were not getting their papers.

“We literally thought they had stop putting them out. When we called and reported this to the Clarion Ledger, we sent them pictures. Believe it or not we actually started getting them again,” said Pastor James Henly.

The pastors believe this illegal dumping that is occurring is due to the high prices of dumping.