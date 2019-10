JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department has arrested another suspect for water theft.

Roderick Russell, 48, is charged with grand larceny related to water theft from the City of Jackson.

He is accused of utilizing an illegal water connection that spans over an approximate two year period.

ARRESTED: Suspect, Roderick Russell-48, is charged with grand larceny related to water theft from @CityofJacksonMS, after utilizing an illegal water connection that span over an approximate two year period. #WaterTheft #JPD pic.twitter.com/WaYzcWk7SR — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) October 23, 2019

