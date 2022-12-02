HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson Public Schools (JPS) teacher who was convicted of sexual battery against a student was denied an appeal for a new trial or judgment notwithstanding the verdict (JNOV).

On May 18, 2017, former Provine High School teacher Amber Turnage was arrested on sexual battery charges. A jury later found her guilty of two of the six counts of sexual battery charges against her. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison with five years suspended. She was sentenced to serve ten years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender once she’s released.

Turnage was accused of engaging in sexual acts with a then 17-year-old student. Two videos of inappropriate behavior between Turnage and the student were submitted as evidence against her during the trial. She was also accused of giving the student gift cards to keep him quiet.

Following her trial, Turnage filed an appeal arguing that the court wrongly allowed the State to impeach her during cross-examination as to her post-Miranda silence. She said the State improperly asked her whether she had ever reported the victim’s alleged aggressive conduct to the police even after she was arrested. Turnage argued that this questioning violated her constitutional right to remain silent.

On November 29, 2022, the Mississippi Court of Appeals denied her motion for a new trial or JNOV.