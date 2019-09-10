Appetizers catches on fire in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- Tuesday afternoon, a fire broke out in Pearl along highway 80 sending units from three different stations to put it out.

12 News’ Alex Love is on the scene and he says the fire started Tuesday around 3 pm.

More than a dozen firefighters arrived on the scene and had the flames put out in roughly half an hour.

We are told there were no injuries. All employees got out when the fire broke out.



There is no word on how the fire started off.











We will update this story as information becomes available.