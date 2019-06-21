Local News

Apple recalls laptops

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Apple is recalling some MacBook Pro laptops because of a fire safety risk.

According to Apple, they determined that, in a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units, the battery may overheat and pose a fire safety risk. 

The affected laptops are an older design without the touch bar keyboard.

The laptops were sold between September 2015 and February 2017. 

Apple says it will replace the battery free of charge.

Click here for more information or to start the replacement process.  

