Applications open for youth raccoon hunt

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District is accepting applications for the upcoming youth raccoon hunt at Arkabutla Lake in Coldwater.

Youth hunters ages 10-15 are eligible to apply. Youth must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21-years-old. All participants are responsible for meeting all age-appropriate State and Federal small game hunting regulations.

The guided raccoon hunts will take place on February 11-12 and 18-19 of 2022. All hunters are encouraged to dress appropriately. The hunt will take place at night and will include walking over uneven terrain. Participants are asked to wear waterproof boots and bring flashlights, water, and so on.

Selected applicants will be notified of their specified time and hunting date. The dates of the hunts may change depending on the weather.

Applications can be found here and sent to Arkabutla Lake Field Office at 3905 Arkabutla Dam Road, Coldwater, MS 38918. Call Ranger Clayton Burford at (662)-562-6261 for more information.