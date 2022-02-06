HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – National Arbor Day is celebrated in April, but Mississippi will celebrate in February.

The Hinds County Soil and Water Conservation District (HCSWCD)provided neighbors with access to various trees for a small charge. They said it’s part of their effort to make to make Mississippi better for the next generation.

“We have peach trees, pear trees, apples trees and more for everyone. We always want to leave the community in better shape than we found it for generations to come,” said HCSWCD Wyvette Robinson.

Mississippi will celebrate Arbor Day on Friday, February 11.