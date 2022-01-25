CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Board of Aldermen approved site plans for an Arby’s restaurant to be built at the former Bumper’s drive-in location.

The Clinton Courier reported there were issues with the initial site plans for the restaurant. Civil engineers discovered there wouldn’t be enough space for a drive-thru.

City Community Development Director Roy Edwards said the city requires that five feet of landscaping be installed on both sides of the property. However, the Board approved a request that the restaurant would only need three feet of landscaping in order to fit a drive-thru.

When crews began working, they discovered there would still not be enough room for a drive-thru.

The Board was presented with a new request that the restaurant only have landscaping at the front and back of the property. According to the newspaper, the Board voted 5-1 to approve the restaurant’s site plan.

Arby’s will be built at 320 Highway 80 East in Clinton.