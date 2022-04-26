VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson architect firm has been hired to prepare designs for a proposed park in Vicksburg on Washington Street near the Klondyke.

The Vicksburg Post reported the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an agreement with Wier Boerner Allin Architecture on Monday, April 25. The agreement orders the firm to not exceed $3,200 in order to prepare a site plan, renderings and an estimate for the project.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. mentioned the possibility of developing the Washington Street property as part of the city’s riverfront development project. After the meeting, Flaggs stated he did not know if the county would let the city have the property.

The mayor said he would attend a Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting once he received the plans.