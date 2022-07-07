JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The William L. McElroy Architecture firm (M3A) in Jackson fed law enforcement officers with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) on July 7.

M3A passed out lunches to officers at the firm starting at 11:00 a.m. Officials said the meals were given to the officers as a thank you for protecting the community.

“The motivation behind the feeding of the officers is a way for us at M3A to give back to those who sacrifice so much each day by giving their lives, their time, and more importantly their lives to make sure that we’re well protected in the community, and we wanted to salute them and let them know they are appreciated,” explained Dr. Yolanda McElroy, administrator at William L. McElroy Architecture firm.

All 20 employees helped pre-package and hand out hibachi chicken and mixed vegetables with added dessert to the dedicated officers. The architecture firm has had a day of service in the past for officers, and they look forward to continuing this tradition in the future.