JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) is planning to move and build a new facility.

The current ARF location is on Mayes Street in Jackson. Leaders announced the Capital Campaign for the new facility will start on January 1, 2024.

ARF was able to purchase a tract of land, consisting of 55 acres, in Hinds County just outside the city limits of Raymond. Officials said ARF received approval from the Hinds County Board of Supervisors and Planning and Development of Hinds County.

According to ARF, there will be a series of small buildings to house dogs, as well as a series of cat buildings. There will also be a building for training classes for residents and for event space.

They’re also planning for walking trails, splash pads and agility game space for the animals.

ARF also plans on having a clinic for offering spay/neuters for the community at a low cost.