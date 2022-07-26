NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man accused of making mass shooting threats that referenced Natchez and Vidalia high schools was arrested.

The Natchez Democrat reported authorities were notified on Sunday, July 24 about the “terroristic threat” that referenced the schools.

Authorities were able to identify and locate the suspect, who made the call from Hot Springs, Arkansas. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Kenneth Allen Moody faces charges of making terroristic threats by both law enforcement agencies.

According to Patten, Moody is in custody and is awaiting extradition back to Louisiana and Mississippi.

“These types of threats are taken very seriously in light of what has been happening all across the nation that concerns our schools and the children who attend them. The suspect will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office worked hand in hand with officials from the Natchez Adams School District and Vidalia Police Department to ensure the safety of the students and staff within Adams County and Vidalia,” Patten told the newspaper.

The sheriff also said Moody is on probation in Arkansas where he was convicted of aggravated assault and making terroristic threats in May 2019. Patten said the suspect also has a criminal history in Florida and Louisiana.