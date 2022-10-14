WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed an Arkansas man.

The crash happened on Friday, October 14 just before 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 20 in Warren County.

According to MHP, a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 42-year-old Gary Bevis, of Arkansas, was traveling west on I-20 near Bovina when it collided with the back of a FedEx tractor-trailer, driven by 59-year-old Angel Rodriguez, of California.

Bevis died at the scene. Rodriguez and his passenger were not injured.

The other vehicles involved in the crash were a 2021 GMC Yukon, a 2021 Mazda CX-9, and a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro. None of the occupants in the GMC Yukon nor the Mazda CX-9 received injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet Camaro was transported to Merit Health Hospital in Vicksburg with unknown injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.