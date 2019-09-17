Armed and Dangerous: Man on the run after shooting someone in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV)- The Brookhaven Police Department needs the public’s help in finding an armed and dangerous man.

Derick Quadrell Butler is rumored to be in the Pike County Area.

According to the Brookhaven Police Department, Butler typically has several alias identity and access to multiple vehicles. Butler was last seen driving a red corvette bearing Washington State Plates ABR8233.

The police department responded to a shooting in which the victim suffered a single gunshot wound on September 14.

Contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424 if you see him or know his whereabouts.