Armed man fights Pearl officers and dies of suspected drug overdose

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- Pearl police officers were involved in a struggle while trying to identify a male suspect in a stolen vehicle dispute Tuesday night.

The suspect, 32-year-old Aloysius Mabry of Belzoni, was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he died Wednesday morning of a suspected overdose.

The Rankin County Coroner has taken Mabry to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy for an exact cause of death.

Pearl police were called to 105 River Ridge Court around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for a complaint of unauthorized use of a vehicle. When officers arrived they were talking with the owner of the vehicle and Mabry.

According to the PPD, Mabry disobeyed officers’ orders by entering a back bedroom and resisted being detained. Mabry struggled with officers and a gun fell out of his shorts. He was tased and brought under control. Illegal narcotics were found in Mabry’s possession.

The Pearl Fire Department and Pafford Ambulance were called and paramedics administered aid, where additional narcotics were found that he ingested.

This incident is under investigation.