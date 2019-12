JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Church’s Chicken on Medgar Evers has been robbed. Now, the Jackson Police Department is working to solve the robbery.

The incident happened just before 11 am at the Church’s Chicken in the 3200 block of Medgar Evers Blvd.

According to JPD, the suspect is an armed male, wearing a hooded top who left in a dark-colored vehicle.

There are no reported injuries.