WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors awarded more than $280,00 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to location organizations.
The Vicksburg Post reported seven local organizations were on the agenda for a vote to either receive or be denied the funds. Two organizations were approved, three were rejected and two were tabled.
- United Way of West Central Mississippi – Awarded $266,900
- Good Shepherd Community Center – Awarded $16,800
- Vicksburg YMCA – Rejected
- Peni Center – Rejected
- Percy Strothers Foundation – Rejected
- Medgar & Angela Scott Foundation – Tabled
- King of Kings Christian Center – Tabled
The county has until 2024 to allocate all of its ARPA funds.