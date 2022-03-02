HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Arraignments have been scheduled for three people, including a Hinds County election commissioner, who were arrested in connection to an embezzlement case.
Toni Johnson was charged with fraud, embezzlement and accepting a bribe. Cedric Cornelius and Sudie Teague-Jones were both charged with conspiracy, bribery and fraud.
All three suspects were arrested in February 2022.
Special Circuit Judge Jess H. Dickerson has scheduled their arraignments for Tuesday, March 8 at 8:00 a.m. at the Hinds County Courthouse in Jackson.