HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Arraignments have been scheduled for three people, including a Hinds County election commissioner, who were arrested in connection to an embezzlement case.

Toni Johnson was charged with fraud, embezzlement and accepting a bribe. Cedric Cornelius and Sudie Teague-Jones were both charged with conspiracy, bribery and fraud.

All three suspects were arrested in February 2022.

Toni Johnson (Courtesy: State Auditor’s Office)

Cedric Cornelius (Courtesy: State Auditor’s Office)

Sudie Jones-Teague (Courtesy: State Auditor’s Office)

Special Circuit Judge Jess H. Dickerson has scheduled their arraignments for Tuesday, March 8 at 8:00 a.m. at the Hinds County Courthouse in Jackson.